$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.17 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

SYRS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 24,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

