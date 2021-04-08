$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $14.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $15.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 95,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 972,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,355. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

