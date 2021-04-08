30,000 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

