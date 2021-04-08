$327.01 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce $327.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.21 million to $327.80 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $7.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,119.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $801.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.71 million to $804.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.03 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $470.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,711. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

