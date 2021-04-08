$34.55 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post $34.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.10 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

AGFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,257. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

