$387.40 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $387.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.50 million and the lowest is $387.30 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ePlus by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ePlus by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

