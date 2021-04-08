3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.27

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.27 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 479,129 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company has a current ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

