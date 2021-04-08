43,674 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. 146,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

