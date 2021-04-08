$5.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $20.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,196. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

