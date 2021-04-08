50,960 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $31,861,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $12,474,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 207,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

