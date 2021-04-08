$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARAV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.