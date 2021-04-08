$71.61 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report sales of $71.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $72.54 million. DZS reported sales of $47.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $324.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $354.50 million, with estimates ranging from $348.21 million to $360.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DZS by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZSI opened at $15.23 on Thursday. DZS has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

