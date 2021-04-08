$727.88 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $727.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.76 million to $760.00 million. CAE reported sales of $728.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 458,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,911. CAE has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.56, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

