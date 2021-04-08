$881.32 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $881.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.96 million. Plexus reported sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 211,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Plexus has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.