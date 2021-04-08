97,100 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

