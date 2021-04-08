999,000 Shares in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 999,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.66% of Holicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Holicity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000.

Shares of HOL opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

