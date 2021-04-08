AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.01. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

ABBV stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,554. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

