Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Sells $1,407,300.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

