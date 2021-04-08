Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Activision Blizzard worth $241,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

