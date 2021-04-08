Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

AMD stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 1,232,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,299,141. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

