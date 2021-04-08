Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.81.

TSE:AAV opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.02.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

