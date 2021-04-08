Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.60

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.60 and traded as high as C$20.14. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$20.06, with a volume of 219,755 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.63.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.