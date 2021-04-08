Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$114.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.44. 1,391,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$65.20 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,832,816.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

