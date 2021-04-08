Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $53.19

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.19, but opened at $54.91. Agora shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 4,824 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
