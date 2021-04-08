Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $53.19

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.19, but opened at $54.91. Agora shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 4,824 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.