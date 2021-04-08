Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.35 by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.12 ($3.67).

EPA AF opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.18 and a 200 day moving average of €4.48. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

