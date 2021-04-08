Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

AL stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

