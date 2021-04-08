Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $179.94 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

