Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AA opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

