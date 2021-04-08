Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,664,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,724,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,753,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

