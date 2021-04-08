Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $620,632. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $372,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

