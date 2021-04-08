Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALLY. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.