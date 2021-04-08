Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $147,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Crocs by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crocs by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,916 shares of company stock worth $7,459,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

