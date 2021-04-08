Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.