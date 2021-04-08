Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $159.71 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average is $135.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

