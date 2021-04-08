American International Group Inc. Has $702,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

GIII stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.