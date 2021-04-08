American International Group Inc. Sells 1,994 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iStar worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

