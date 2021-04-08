American International Group Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,046,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCC opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.68 million, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

