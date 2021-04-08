American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

