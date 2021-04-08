American Research & Management Co. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM remained flat at $$139.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 268,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

