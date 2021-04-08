American Research & Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

MMP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 4,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

