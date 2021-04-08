American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,538 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Waters accounts for 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $298.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,583. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $304.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.