AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0551 on Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, AMLT has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $140,480.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

