Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 167,364 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Anthem worth $232,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Anthem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $352.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.41 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.