Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.85% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $324,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,425,000 after buying an additional 372,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

