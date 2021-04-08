Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $366.58 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,188 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $366,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $633,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

