Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,412. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

