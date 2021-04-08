Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

ROL opened at $34.48 on Monday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

