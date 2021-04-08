Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.39. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $204.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

