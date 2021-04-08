Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,362. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of -55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 62.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

