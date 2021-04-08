Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

